Middle and high school girls looking to play golf this spring can now apply to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside Girls Golf Program.

It’s for club members only and costs $100 to participate. Instruction is available for girls learning the fundamentals and more experienced players who want to lower their score.

The club’s spring season goes from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays from April 5 through June 7 at the Half Moon Bay Golf Links. Clubs are available to borrow.

For more information visit bgccoastside.org/girls-golf-program.

