Middle and high school girls looking to play golf this spring can now apply to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside Girls Golf Program.
It’s for club members only and costs $100 to participate. Instruction is available for girls learning the fundamentals and more experienced players who want to lower their score.
The club’s spring season goes from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays from April 5 through June 7 at the Half Moon Bay Golf Links. Clubs are available to borrow.
For more information visit bgccoastside.org/girls-golf-program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.