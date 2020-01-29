  1. Home
The Half Moon Bay High School girls wrestling team went through its toughest single-day tournament on its schedule in Hollister on Saturday, finishing in fourth place with 127 points.

Every weight class featured a top-ranked girl. Place winners for the Cougars included third-place winner Socorro Aguilar. Fourth-place finishers were Taylor Micallef (123 pounds), Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores (152 pounds) and Elisa Mendez (162 pounds). Esmeralda Mendez placed fifth and Elizabeth Mendez-Cortez and Joceline Andrade both placed sixth. 

Boys wrestling teams victorious 

On Thursday, the Half Moon Bay boys wrestling team remained unbeaten as it knocked off Menlo-Atherton High, 47-22, in a dual meet. The Cougars, the defending PAL tournament champs, knocked off the undefeated reigning league champs.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the third dual meet of the season, with solid wins by Bo Volynsky-Krug, Marcos Bautista, Fernando Diaz-Marquez, Bryan Thorne, Tucker Cecil, Tommy Sendino and Eddy Lopez for Half Moon Bay. First-year wrestler Marc Rios got his first varsity win in the first round to kick off the evening. Diaz-Marquez, ranked ninth in CCS at 122 pounds, won in a 14-2 major decision over Joshua Jaminez. 

The Cougar boys junior varsity team stayed unbeaten by beating Menlo-Atherton, 21-15. Jamil Droubi, 122 pounds, and Caleb Manchester, 140 pounds, got wins by pinning their opponents. Ivan Padilla, 154 pounds, hung on for a 11-7 victory for the Cougars.

    —from staff reports

