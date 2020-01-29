The Half Moon Bay High School girls wrestling team went through its toughest single-day tournament on its schedule in Hollister on Saturday, finishing in fourth place with 127 points.
Every weight class featured a top-ranked girl. Place winners for the Cougars included third-place winner Socorro Aguilar. Fourth-place finishers were Taylor Micallef (123 pounds), Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores (152 pounds) and Elisa Mendez (162 pounds). Esmeralda Mendez placed fifth and Elizabeth Mendez-Cortez and Joceline Andrade both placed sixth.
Boys wrestling teams victorious
On Thursday, the Half Moon Bay boys wrestling team remained unbeaten as it knocked off Menlo-Atherton High, 47-22, in a dual meet. The Cougars, the defending PAL tournament champs, knocked off the undefeated reigning league champs.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the third dual meet of the season, with solid wins by Bo Volynsky-Krug, Marcos Bautista, Fernando Diaz-Marquez, Bryan Thorne, Tucker Cecil, Tommy Sendino and Eddy Lopez for Half Moon Bay. First-year wrestler Marc Rios got his first varsity win in the first round to kick off the evening. Diaz-Marquez, ranked ninth in CCS at 122 pounds, won in a 14-2 major decision over Joshua Jaminez.
The Cougar boys junior varsity team stayed unbeaten by beating Menlo-Atherton, 21-15. Jamil Droubi, 122 pounds, and Caleb Manchester, 140 pounds, got wins by pinning their opponents. Ivan Padilla, 154 pounds, hung on for a 11-7 victory for the Cougars.
—from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.