In a lopsided 82-55 victory against The Harker School on Thursday night, the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team moves on to the finals of the Central Coast Section Division Championships.
The Cougars caught an early lead, finishing the first quarter 25-9 and maintained a wide lead throughout the rest of the game. Relentless defense and an aggressive offensive performance secured the victory for Half Moon Bay, sending the team to compete for what would be its second consecutive championship title.
The Cougars will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Half Moon Bay High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.