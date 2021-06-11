Cougars head to championship

Left to Right - Abby Kennedy, Abby Co, Alli Dioli, and Ally Co celebrate after Abby Co makes a near half-court shot before half-time against Harker High School on Thursday. Adam Pardee / Review

 Adam Pardee / Coastside News Group

In a lopsided 82-55 victory against The Harker School on Thursday night, the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team moves on to the finals of the Central Coast Section Division Championships. 

The Cougars caught an early lead, finishing the first quarter 25-9 and maintained a wide lead throughout the rest of the game. Relentless defense and an aggressive offensive performance secured the victory for Half Moon Bay, sending the team to compete for what would be its second consecutive championship title. 

The Cougars will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Half Moon Bay High School.

