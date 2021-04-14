The Half Moon Bay High School varsity football team dropped its second straight game after a narrow 29-26 loss to Sacred Heart Preparatory that came down to the final possession at home on Saturday.
The game had five lead changes as the Cougars (2-3) went back-and-forth with the Gators (4-1) in the second half. Connor Quosig had a pick-six to set up a two-point conversion for quarterback William Moffitt that put the Cougars up 20-14. But the Gators responded with another score, and, after a long drive, Tristan Hofmann scored to take a 26-21 lead just over two minutes to play.
But on the last offensive series for Sacred Heart Prep, Gators quarterback Teddy Purcell scored on an 8-yard run with 13 seconds left on fourth-and-goal to take a one-point lead. The Gators scored a two-point conversion to cement the win.
Moffitt went 9-for-15 passing for 123 yards and added 80 yards on the ground. Half Moon Bay will look to end the season at .500 when it hosts Terra Nova at 7 p.m. on Friday.
April 6
Baseball
St. Ignatius 3
Half Moon Bay 0
Half Moon Bay High School traveled to SI for its first game in over a year, but the Cougars couldn’t get the bats going.
Senior Josh Dybalski started on the mound and pitched three solid innings allowing two unearned runs, while recording three strikeouts. Sophomore Devin Costa made his varsity debut pitching two innings while allowing one unearned run. Senior David Nieves pitched a shutout inning in relief.
Senior Todd Damrosch led the Cougars with a single and solid defense behind the plate. Damrosch gunned down a runner attempting to steal second. Junior Jared Mettam doubled for Half Moon Bay. The Cougars competed well in their first game against a quality WCAL opponent.
