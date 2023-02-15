Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity boys basketball team proved they are the best team on the coast once more on Friday, whether the games are played in the Cougar den or the Shark tank. The Cougars built a big early lead and held on to beat Terra Nova for the second time this season, 71-58.

The Cougars improved to 11-1 in the Peninsula Athletic League North where they are tied with Jefferson for the division regular season title. The Tigers fell to 4-7 in the PAL North.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories