One of the Half Moon Bay High School Cougar Boosters’ largest fundraising events of the year is approaching. The second annual Cougar Golf Classic will start at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the old course on the Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
All proceeds go toward the Half Moon Bay High School’s athletic department, and, rain or shine, parents, alumni and friends can participate for a day of golf, dinner and a live auction. Sign up online at hmbcougarboosters.com.
Last year’s inaugural tournament was held at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Misty Veloso, a co-chair of the Boosters, said the group is glad to be able to work the Golf Links to provide a local fundraiser.
“To bring it to our own community is huge,” Veloso said. “The golf course has been amazing trying to help us in terms of making the cost fair enough, and they’re excited to have this community event at the course.”
Check-in begins at noon and the tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
A round of 18 holes starts at $250 and includes a golf cart, beverages on the course, and a steak dinner from Mullins Bar and Grill. There are several prizes up for grabs, from the overall winners to longest drive and closest to the pin.
All levels of experience are welcome. If golf isn’t your thing, donors can give $80, receive dinner at 6:30 p.m., and participate in the live auction. Items include a weekend stay at the Andreini home in Tahoe, a foursome of golf at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, and an airplane ride from the Half Moon Bay airport. Winners from the community-wide raffle will also be announced. Cougar athletes began selling tickets at the start of September and will continue to sell until the day of the tournament. Prizes include Golden State Warriors and San Jose Earthquakes tickets.
The fundraiser is open to sponsorships as well, starting at $250. That gets a family or company name on the tee box. A donation of $2,500 includes golf, lunch and dinner for four, a hole sponsor, an event signage recognition as well as a logo on a banner displayed in the high school’s gym.
“To be able to do this and support the athletic program is a win-win,” Veloso said.
