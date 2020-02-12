For the past nine years, the Black and Orange Ball has been a major funding source for Half Moon Bay High School athletic programs and student-athletes. The 10th year is no different.
The annual ball, run by the Half Moon Bay High School Boosters Athletics Corp., will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on March 7 at the Gate House at Oceano Hotel and Spa in Princeton. The evening's event will include photos with “Cougie” the mascot, appetizers and cocktails, raffle ticket sales, silent and live auctions, buffet-style dinner, and dancing with live music.
BAC co-chair of the ball, Angela Bye, believes the event is not only important for continuing the high school’s athletics program in a time of cutbacks, but it also provides a fun space for students, parents and coaches to mingle.
“As parents, we all enjoy being together in the stands and cheering our kids on,” Bye said. “But it’s fun to also get together in a social atmosphere where you’re still supporting the kids, but you’re able to enjoy and get to know each other as adults.”
From student ambassadors displaying coaches’ wish lists to the “Fund-a-Need” drawing, the Boosters hope this year’s fundraiser will provide a good experience for the attendees while supporting the mission. Another key goal is to pay for the school’s athletic trainer; the salary is split between the Boosters and the Cabrillo Unified School District.
Tickets are $80 each and can be purchased at hmbcougarboosters.org. There are several sponsorship packages for the ball. Other donation tiers include Cougar Supporter, Sponsor and MVP, with prices set at $500, $850 and $1,250 respectively.r
