Half Moon Bay resident Justin Ferdinand was named last week as the new varsity water polo coach at Serra High School.
Ferdinand is already the bayside school’s athletic director. He served as water polo coach and, from 2012 to 2018, as athletic director at Half Moon Bay High School before moving to Serra.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach water polo again,” he said in a prepared release. “Water polo has been a passion of mine since I was 14.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.