Half Moon Bay resident Justin Ferdinand was named last week as the new varsity water polo coach at Serra High School.

Ferdinand is already the bayside school’s athletic director. He served as water polo coach and, from 2012 to 2018, as athletic director at Half Moon Bay High School before moving to Serra.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach water polo again,” he said in a prepared release. “Water polo has been a passion of mine since I was 14.”

