When Ally Longaker and Addison Walling sat in the stands at a recent Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball game, it had been more than four years since they helped secure the school’s first-ever Central Coast Division IV title in 2017.
These days, that victory is just one highlight of their career together as teammates.
Walling and Longaker both went on to play Division III basketball at Austin College in Sherman, Texas, almost 2,000 miles from where they first met on the coast.
“Honestly the atmosphere and the community around us (on the Coastside) really helped,” said Walling. “Antonio (Veloso) and John Parsons did a great job of preparing me. They would come and spend time with me in the gym whenever I wanted to go and shoot. They gave me the mindset of playing in college. I didn’t ever really think about it, but they made it seem like a realistic goal.”
Despite being teammates since sixth grade, Walling and Longaker never really expected to keep playing together in college. But when Longaker reached out to a recruiter at Austin College, coaches ended up recruiting both players.
“We then both flew out to Texas to go to Austin College’s recruitment camp and the rest is history,” said Longaker.
Walling was born and raised on a farm in Texas before moving around a bit and settling down on the Coastside. While she loved the coast, moving back to Texas was like coming home.
“My grandpa has always been one of my greatest supporters,” said Walling. “He would always watch the online streams in high school. He was always in touch, but being able to go back and have him watch me play was probably one of the happiest things that I could do for myself and for him.”
“It was a great feeling that one of my biggest supporters was actually there to be able to watch me in person,” she said.
For Longaker, the choice to play basketball in Texas was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
“Getting to go to college and continuing playing basketball with my best friend are experiences that I will treasure for the rest of my life,” said Longaker.
“Our coach always pointed out that it amazed her at how well we played together, and I think it is something that allowed us both to jump into the lineup so quickly during our freshman year season,” she said.
Both Longaker and Walling started at Austin all four years before graduating in 2021. Teammates and coaches called the duo “The Cali Connection.”
“(Division III) is a whole different world,” said Walling. “Everyone looks down, like, ‘oh, you’re only D III,’ but we made a name for ourselves. You don’t get all the perks that you get in Division I or Division II, but you work for everything you’re given. You have to earn your spot. … It’s a commitment and a love for the game to go play somewhere where you’re not getting a scholarship or getting paid to do it.”
The duo’s favorite memories of their basketball careers were both of the championships they won, the Central Coast Division 4 title in 2017 and then the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title in 2020.
“After the championship game in 2020, we hugged and I can vividly remember her looking at me saying ‘We did it, we got another one together,’” said Longaker. “It was really amazing to be able to share not only one of those huge milestones in our athletic careers together, but two.”
After graduating in May 2021 both players hung up their shoes and decided their playing careers were over. Walling hopes to coach at some level someday, but Longaker said that, while she will continue to be a huge supporter of her past basketball communities, her involvement is over.
“I would say my advice to young players growing up on the coast is that there is no opportunity that is out of reach if you are willing to work hard to get there,” said Longaker.
Longaker is in graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis where she is working toward a master of social work degree. She works at the Children’s Permanency Partnership with youth in the St. Louis foster care system. Walling is now pursuing her master’s degree in public health at George Washington University and hopes to do work on humanitarian crises.
“Half Moon Bay is a small town, but if you put your mind to it, college basketball is just around the corner,” said Walling. “It’s right there within your reach. All you have to do is put in the time and effort, and there are people here to help guide you along the way.”
