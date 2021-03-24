  1. Home
Former Half Moon Bay High School athlete Jacob Salinero has been honored as the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Championship Scholar.

Salinero is a guard on the Sonoma State basketball team. He majors in kinesiology with a concentration on lifetime physical activity and maintains a near-perfect grade-point average.

“A big congratulations to Jacob for being named CCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Scholar,” said Sonoma State Director of Athletics Nicole Annoloro in a prepared statement. “He is an extremely hard worker who takes so much pride in excelling in the classroom. He is setting a great example for all of our student-athletes.”

Salinero came to Sonoma State by way of Skyline College. In 2019-20, he played in 19 games for Sonoma State, averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The award recognizes the academic and athletic achievement of a student-athlete who has reached the conference championship in his or her sport and also excelled in the classroom.

— from staff reports

