Medicine balls bounced in the Half Moon Bay High School courtyard and echoed amidst the mostly empty campus. While the school was much quieter than usual on Thursday, nearby the gym was loud with whistles and the screech of shoes on the gym floor.
For Cougar athletes, the work doesn’t end on the last day of school.
“It’s a grind,” said head football coach Keith Holden. “They’ve been at it since February.”
Thursday marked the final conditioning practice for the Cougar football team before “dead week,” when the team will take a break for a couple of weeks before the start of school and the new season.
After falling to Menlo School in the Central Coast Section Division II playoff game last season, the team is out for more this time around. Holden said it’s his job to keep the team focused and take it one game at a time.
“I never say we want to win the league, or we want to get to the playoffs, but sometimes you do things right and you win like that,” said Holden. “Today we’re here training … we’re doing this one step at a time. It’s a process.”
This upcoming season the Cougars will remain in the top division, and have almost 20 returning players on varsity, including last year’s backup quarterback Liam Harrington, who is stepping up to the starting role this season.
“He’s had a great offseason,” said Holden. “He’s just been here every day. Literally every day.”
Harrington even skipped a trip to Hawaii with his family, despite Holden nudging him to go, to be with the team during conditioning. But the quarterback isn’t the only one standing out so far in the offseason.
“We’re pretty athletic,” said Holden. “We’re as athletic as we’ve ever been. Typically we have like three or four pretty good athletes. (This season) we probably have seven or eight. Guys that can run, guys that can jump, guys that can change direction well. I think that’ll help us out if we can use them right.”
Looking toward the season, the coach is anticipating some competition from rivals, but, for Cougar fans, this year’s Skull Game will be one to watch. If Half Moon Bay defeats Terra Nova, it’ll be the first time in school history that the team has won four years in a row.
For now, the coach said the team is looking forward to some rest before coming out for the first game of the season.
The Cougars will kick off the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at home with a scrimmage against Bellarmine, followed by an away game against Leland at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26. Half Moon Bay will host its first home game at 7 p.m.
