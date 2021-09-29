Sunday
Pop Warner, 12-and-under
Half Moon Bay 19
Los Gatos 12
The Cougars stepped up to help take down the Longhorns on the road for its second win of the season.
The offense was led by the hard-running Tati Serrano. The offensive line — Lane Miller, Diego Silva, Joedoln Flores, Dylan Modena and Tahlon Davis — dominated as the road warriors moved the ball up and down the field. Serrano carried the ball and the entire defense for multiple first downs.
Tractor Forester made a tackle saving a touchdown and Austin Bright had a sack in the back field for a seven-yard loss. The highlight of the game was the defense as it provided a solid backbone for the win.
