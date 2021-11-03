Saturday
10-and-under football
Santa Cruz 32
Half Moon Bay 0
The 10-and-under Coastside Cougars lost their playoff game, ending their season. The first-year football kids battled to the end.
The smallest and youngest kids, Aaron Badajos, Devin Melo, Armando Vazquez and Lux Pelissier, played a lot and were involved in several tackles on defense. Max Plancarte, Jaxson Angelini, Wyatt Gunning, Tristan Chaney, Grey Taner and Eli Blake led a powerful running attack the whole game, moving the ball.
The team ended the season on a positive note and hope more of their friends sign up and play next year. The Football League has four divisions for kids 8 to 14.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.