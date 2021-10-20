Saturday
Pop Warner, 10 and under
Half Moon Bay 26
San Jose 6
The Cougars played their best game on the last game of the season. They thumped the South Valley Gunderson football team, 24-6, in San Jose.
Depending on the outcome of other games, the Cougars may qualify for the Division 3 playoffs.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard first on Jaxson Angelini’s 62-yard touchdown run. South Valley struck back quickly with a long touchdown run of their own before the Cougars took control.
Wyatt Ament caught a nice pass from quarterback Eli Blake and ran 18 yards into the end zone to give the team the lead for good. Early in the third quarter, quarterback Eli Blake ended a long drive with a five-yard touchdown run, to make the score 18-6. On the last play of the game, Colton Posner and Max Plancarte hit the South Valley quarterback just as he was releasing the ball. Tristan Chaney intercepted the ball and ran it into the end zone for the final score.
Blake completed four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Angelini led all running backs with 80 yards. Again, the whole offensive line of David Mojica, TJ Lugo, Jaxson Angelini, Nas Tstatsaronis and JT Baker opened up big holes and protected their quarterback.
The defense shut down the South Valley running game and harassed their quarterback all game. The defense was led by the smallest kids on the team, Devin Melo started at nose tackle and Lux Pelissier played most of the second half at safety.
