Saturday
10U Pop Warner
San Francisco 21
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars played a lot better than indicated by the score. Though they moved the ball up and down the field, penalties and turnovers prevented them from getting into the end zone.
Offensively, the Cougars were led on the ground by Max Plancarte with 39 yards. Wyatt Ament added 34 on tough outside sweep runs, and Grey Taner had 14 total yards with three carries. Quarterback, Eli Blake, had a 25-yard scramble that was called back on a penalty.
On the defense side of the ball, middle linebacker Max Plancarte led the team in tackles. Defensive linemen Nas Tsatsaronis and JT Baker played well on the line of scrimmage. Defensive backs, Taner and Brayden Davis made important contributions.
Sunday
12U Pop Warner
Cougars 24
Alameda 0
The entire home team stepped up to help take down the Wolverines for the Cougars’ first win of the season.
The first play from scrimmage resulted in Dylan Modena running for 65 yards and a touchdown behind the right side of the offensive line, which was led by Joedoln Flores and Tati Serrano. The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage with Lane Miller, Tahlon Davis, Clark Colucci, Diego Silva, Flores and Serrano leading the way the whole game.
The defense was solid, holding the visiting team scoreless. The hard-hitting linebackers led by Julian Morra, Auggie Lujan, Luke Pimentel and Modena completely shut down the run game. Valentin Huerta Ruiz also filled in as linebacker and provided the Cougars with a critical interception as the visiting team threatened to score. Defensive ends Julian Kulda, Rocco Monica, and Austin Bright contained the outside and all had several tackles for losses in the backfield.
The team is currently 1-2 and will be playing this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Half Moon Bay High School against the Bayside Broncos who are 2-1.
