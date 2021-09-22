Saturday
Pop Warner Under 10
Bayside 37
Half Moon Bay 6
The Cougars lost a tough one to the Bayside Broncos.
Max Plancarte had a tremendous game leading the Cougars with six tackles on defense and running for 83 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. Quarterback Eli Blake ran for eight yards.
J.T. Baker added a tackle, forced fumble and blocked point-after attempt. David Mojica blocked a point-after as well. Jaxon Angelini, Tristan Chaney and Brayden Davis each had a tackle.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.