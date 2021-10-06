Sept. 26
10-and-under Pop Warner
Creekside 26
Half Moon Bay 19
The 10-and-under Cougars played their hearts out but came up short. Even in the loss, the Cougars scored the most points of the season and played outstanding defense.
The offense was led by quarterback Eli Blake, who threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns to Wyatt Ament. Wyatt had four catches for the 136 yards and two TDs. Jaxson Angelini added 24 yards on the ground, including an 8-yard touchdown run and a 3-yard plunge for one of the extra points. The offensive line of Brayden Davis, JT Baker, Nas Tsatsaronis, TJ Lugo, David Mojica, Jaxson Angelini, Tino Iaccarino and Colton Posner protected their QB and opened up holes for running backs to have our best yardage game of the season.
The defense welcomed back Wyatt Gunning (five tackles) from injury this week. He led a much-improved tackling team. Grey Taner plugged in almost every position to disrupt the other team’s offense. Brayden Davis (five tackles) and Eli Blake (two tackles) made a lot of tackles behind strong play from defensive ends Tristan Chaney and Colton Posner. Middle linebacker Jaxson Angelini never came off the field recorded 5 tackles and a sack for the little Cougars.
