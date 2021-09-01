Sunday
Pop Warner, 10 and under
Half Moon Bay 13
Gilroy 12
The Cougars traveled to Gilroy High School for their first football game of the season. The 18-player-strong team has 15 kids who have never played a football game before, yet they emerged victorious.
Gilroy took a commanding 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The Cougars got the ball back and hit on a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eli Blake to wide receiver Wyatt Ament.
Gilroy countered with a quick score of its own right before halftime to make it 12-6. In the third quarter, both teams traded turnovers before the Cougars scored early in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard end-around touchdown run by Ament. The Cougars went for 2 points to take the lead and handed the ball to Jaxson Angelini, who carried half the defense three yards into the end zone for the 13-12 lead that held through the game.
Running back Max Plancarte provided tough inside running in the fourth quarter to eat up the clock and help seal the win. The Cougar defense was led by linebackers Tristan Chaney and Wyatt Gunning who were involved in almost every tackle. Cornerbacks Grey Taner and Brayden Davis helped the defensive ends by shutting down the outside runs. Defensive ends Jaxson Angelini and Ament had multiple tackles for loss and forced fumbles throughout the game. Safety Eli Blake had some game-saving tackles. r
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.