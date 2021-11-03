Oct. 27
Flag football
Cunha 13
Blach 6
Wide receiver Preston Wyatt scored touchdowns of 50 yards and 65 yards on two deep touchdown passes from quarterback Maverick Johnson as the Cunha Intermediate School Cubs varsity flag football team rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to knock off a staunch Blach squad.
Wide receiver Jack McMillan caught a pass from Johnson for a 1-point conversion and Rylan Murtha and Jake Ballard also made critical catches for first downs.
On defense, co-captain Brody Ward had a sack, and cornerbacks Trevor Barton and Santiago Garduno made big tackles to preserve the win.
— from staff reports
