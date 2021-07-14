The federal government may contribute $1 million to Half Moon Bay’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure project, but it could be some time before those funds make their way to the Coastside.
On July 1, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the INVEST in America Act, which authorizes nearly $715 billion in federal funding over five years for infrastructure projects such as road repair, public transportation and clean drinking water. The bill includes $343 billion for roads and bridges, $109 billion for transit, and $117 billion for drinking water infrastructure. The bill now goes to the Senate, and it’s unclear when it will be addressed because that body is in the midst of negotiating its own $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Part of the House’s bill involves specific regional projects submitted by members of Congress that would be funded by the Highway Trust Fund. Only 1,400 were selected for funding out of the 2,300 proposed. Rep. Jackie Speier, whose district includes the Coastside, had all nine of her submitted projects approved, paving the way for nearly $22 million in infrastructure funding for California’s 14th District.
Among the approved projects in San Mateo County is $1 million for Half Moon Bay’s Highway 1 bike and pedestrian improvement project, which aims to expand the Naomi Patridge Trail from Spindrift Way to Ruisseau Francais Avenue. City Engineer Maziar Bozorginia said that is a portion of the $4 million requested from the federal government to complete this project.
“We’re hoping that we can use it to start the process of design and environmental review,” Bozorginia said. “But it will take some time to go through that.”
This development dates back to the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, which was developed in 2018 and 2019 and aims to connect bike and pedestrian paths from downtown Half Moon Bay to the city’s northern limits. The city is currently developing another path from Main Street to Spindrift Way.
The city is examining the bridge that goes over Frenchmans Creek adjacent to Highway 1 and will look to other state and federal grants to fund construction costs. Bozorginia said the city is weighing two options: either widen the road that goes over the creek to create a 10- to 12-foot lane for bikes and pedestrians or build a separate bridge solely for bikes and pedestrians. This project includes a 1,400-foot extension of the Naomi Patridge Trail from Roosevelt Boulevard to Mirada Road.
“Either way, there is going to be some bridge work involved,” Bozorginia said. “Whether it’s new or widening, that’s to be determined.”
