School is back in session on the Coastside and that means fall sports are ramping up at Half Moon Bay High School. There are several steps students and parents must take to be cleared for play.
For students to participate in fall sports, parents need to submit their child’s high school physical form, available on hmbhsathletics.com. The physical is good for one year, and must be signed by a licensed medical doctor. Then, parents can create a student profile on AthleticClearance.com, where parents can upload medical insurance, physicals and driver forms. Students will need to re-register for each sport, and the website should save the profile information.
Half Moon Bay High School Athletic Director Brendan Roth said the school has expanded its use of Home Campus, the parent company that runs the school site Athletic Clearance program. The Home Campus mobile application allows coaches instant access to the team’s list of emergency contacts. The software is statewide.
This will be the second year the high school has used concussion baseline testing from ImPACT Applications Inc. The 30-minute computerized test is required for all sports, and results are good for two years. The test assesses orientation, memory and reaction time, all key factors that administrators and doctors consider to make sure kids are safe to return to their sport.
Jessica Markbreiter, the high school’s athletic trainer, said the testing, which was funded by the Cougar Athletic Boosters, provides a high-quality assessment that accounts for the diversity in students and the potential concussion.
“Every concussion is so different, and how it presents itself,” Markbreiter said. “And every student is so different, so it really helps to make that return-to-play decision.”
Fall teams will also complete the National Federation of State High School Associations anti-bullying course, titled “Bullying, Hazing and Inappropriate Behaviors.” Teams will allocate time for students to complete the course during their advisory period. There are no tests, and students are expected to be done by the end of the fall season.
The high school will also host three seminars this fall for the Positive Coaching Alliance. One for parents, “The Second-Goal Parent: Developing Winners in Life Through Sports,” and another for coaches, titled, “Double-Goal Coach: Culture, Practices and Games for Coaches.” Students will attend the “Triple-Impact Competitor: A Leadership Workshop for Athletes.
