The Granada Community Services District reviewed the latest draft of the redesigned Burnham Park in El Granada, which includes numerous features and trails in the long-vacant open space.
An illustrated map presented to the GCSD Board of Directors last week highlighted several key features throughout the strip, including a new restroom, drinking fountain, a bike path, benches, a parking lot and a swath of public open space. Other larger amenities include a play structure, dog park, a half-court basketball area, and eight “fitness stations” along the bike path.
The district is hoping that all plans will be packaged for San Mateo County review by the end of the year, and construction could begin as soon as 2023. The district’s landscape architectural firm, Kikuchi and Kankel Design Group, is working with BKF Engineers, the same agency that handled the El Granada Fire Station and the Half Moon Bay Library. The engineering firm is working on parking, drainage and grading issues in collaboration with the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District.
Early estimates put the cost at $6.5 million, though that’s likely to change as plans are finalized. Residents won’t pay extra as a result for the park, as the project will be funded by property taxes GCSD already gets through Proposition 13, which passed in 2014 when voters turned the then-Granada Sanitary District into a community services district to use these revenues for parks.
“There will probably be more changes as engineers keep refining their plans, but I’m really happy with how it's developing,” GCSD President Barbara Dye said.
Though the park and community center will be free for all, GCSD will gradually pay millions of dollars to the city of Half Moon Bay, or the amount equal to 18 percent of every dollar the district spends on these projects. Because 18 percent of the district’s property taxes come from homes in the city of Half Moon Bay, the city required this rate in order to permit the conversion to a community services district, as the district still provinces parks and recreation for their residents.
The last time park plans were reviewed in full by GCSD was October 2020. The updated draft now has more open space on the north side of the park with trails on the borders, a move based on public feedback, said Tom Conroy, a senior associate of Kikuchi and Kankel.
Planners have detailed two big changes to the proposal. One is from BKF, which studied stormwater flow in two drainage ditches and recommended ways to slow and filter rainwater. The firm said it should widen and revegetate the two drains to better manage the flow of water and filter it into the ground during a storm.
“We’re well aware of the current and projected drought conditions in our region and the western portion of the United States,” Conroy said. “We’ll continue to be mindful of the decisions that will affect the community in the long term through sensitive use of natural resources.”
The second major update involved the district's July 2021 purchase of the building that formerly housed Picasso Preschool to host the district’s new community center. The site is leased to the Picasso Preschool operator through August 2023. The exact designs around the new center are still to be determined. One proposed design has trails on the edges of the park, creating open space in the middle that could hold events, Conroy said.
Some residents said they were pleased the updated design included more open space on the north side of the park. The previous map had more trails cutting through the land, and some vocal residents said the space should be free for other activities. However, other residents and GCSD Director David Seaton suggested that the sole trail connecting the north and south side be removed to allow for more open space.
“None of these things are final,” Conroy said. “We’re just getting close.”
