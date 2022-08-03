Nearly four dozen disc golf courses are scattered from Novato to Santa Cruz, but for disc-crazed Coastsiders, the closest 18-hole course is in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. That is not exactly putting distance.
The Granada Community Services District is looking to bring the sport closer to home. With its Disc Golf Subcommittee, it’s requesting public feedback on a proposed 12-hole course. It would be built on undeveloped land owned by the Cabrillo Unified School District between Sonora, Sevilla and Coral Reef avenues.
The school district’s property is considered surplus land, and it wants to keep its options open for future development, including potential teacher housing. So far, CUSD appears to be on board with the project because disc golf installation typically involves minimal environmental impact. The land currently has informal walking and biking trails.
GCSD’s Parks Advisory Committee would like to have all public comments submitted by Aug. 12. Preliminary designs include a six-hole beginners course and a six-hole advanced course with a buffer zone from neighboring properties. There would be tee boxes and signs, and on-site trees and shrubs would be kept to increase the difficulty of certain holes. The district is also considering waste and recycling bins.
According to a proposal from the district’s Disc Golf Subcommittee, the cost per hole can range from $500 to $1,500 depending on the quality of the equipment, tee and materials. For the proposed 12-hole course, costs could range between $6,000 to $18,000, though around $12,000 is likely for a course of average quality.
No water is needed, but volunteers would have to maintain and replace broken features. The estimated annual maintenance cost for the preliminary course layout is $5,000 for bi-weekly service to three trash and recycling bins. A contracted company and professional tree service company would be needed to trim the large or damaged tree.
The subcommittee’s proposal also states that the last 10-disc golf courses built in the Bay Area were all built by volunteers, and suggests that, based on initial public support, this course could be funded the same way.
The ballpark figure for a volunteer-built course is around $13,000. The estimated cost for a contractor would be more than double that.
