Fernando Diaz-Marquez’s apparel wasn’t just for swag. Before and after his first mixed martial arts fight on Aug. 19, the 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was decked out in a Mexican cowboy hat. Standing in a bloodied octagon at San Francisco’s Cow Palace, even before he heard he’d taken all three rounds (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), Diaz-Marquez wore his sombrero proudly. 

“I’m Mexican, and I was told everyone has a thing, whether it's a persona or someone who is proud of where they’re from,” he said. “I think I’m in line with that. I’m proud of where I’m from and glad to be representing what I do.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories