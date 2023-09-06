Fernando Diaz-Marquez’s apparel wasn’t just for swag. Before and after his first mixed martial arts fight on Aug. 19, the 20-year-old Half Moon Bay man was decked out in a Mexican cowboy hat. Standing in a bloodied octagon at San Francisco’s Cow Palace, even before he heard he’d taken all three rounds (29-28, 29-28, 30-27), Diaz-Marquez wore his sombrero proudly.
“I’m Mexican, and I was told everyone has a thing, whether it's a persona or someone who is proud of where they’re from,” he said. “I think I’m in line with that. I’m proud of where I’m from and glad to be representing what I do.”
Born and raised in Half Moon Bay, Diaz-Marquez began training at Raul Castillo Martial Arts School around age 7. He started with jiu-jitsu and participated in wrestling at Half Moon Bay High School. At Castillo’s gym, he’s seen numerous local fighters step into the mature leagues, including Adam Piccolotti, who went the professional route. When fight night finally arrived at the Cow Palace, Diaz-Marquez felt like he was meant to be there.
“I’ve never been happier to be in a place in my life,” he said. “It’s a weird feeling to describe, but I felt like I was at home.”
Weighing in at 145 pounds, Diaz-Marquez got all over his opponent, Ralph Zavala Jr., who was also making his fighting debut. Castillo and Diaz-Marquez’s brother both cheered him on while Diaz-Marquez took down Zavala numerous times and won by a unanimous decision. Diaz-Marquez said his cardio and grappling were his biggest strengths, but he has room to improve on his striking.
Diaz-Marquez, who works in construction, expects to slog through more amateur battles, but he has bigger aspirations. “The Phantom,” his fighting nickname, has another fight scheduled for November and hopes to draw enough attention to allow him to turn professional. When asked why he wants to pursue such a demanding sport, Diaz-Marquez replied that he feels naturally drawn to push himself.
“Personally, just because I’ve been in it so long, I get a sense of fulfillment when I’m doing something physical,” he said. “I can see myself improving. The competitive side of me, I always want to see where I’m at against other people. One of the main reasons I took the fight was because I haven’t been wrestling for a while so I want to see where I stack up. I just want to push through and be one of the best in the world at what I do.”
