The Vikings Booster Club is holding its spring dinner next week. It’s one of the big fundraisers of the year for the Pescadero High School athletic program.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on March 7 at Duarte’s Tavern in Pescadero. There are three seatings through 7:30 p.m. and a three-course meal of local delicacies, including fresh cheese ravioli from Harley Farms, is $40 per plate.
High school athletes will act as servers and dishwashers for the evening. Dee Harley of Harley Farms will run a raffle throughout the event.
To buy tickets or sponsor someone else to attend, email Charlea Binford cbinford@lhpusd.com.
