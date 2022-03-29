The upcoming Half Moon Bay Triathlon was rescheduled for May 1 after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to open the sport salmon season on April 2 instead of the middle of May.
The timeframes, courses and other events related to the triathlon will remain as originally scheduled and will be held at Pillar Point Harbor, 1 Johnson Pier. The organizers will automatically transfer all current registrations to May 1.
If the new date doesn't work, participants can defer registration to 2023 or transfer a Half Moon Bay registration to any other United States of America Production event this season. You can also transfer registration to someone else. Refunds are not offered.
Registration for the triathlon is still open at trisignup.com. Prices for categories increase April 23. For questions about the event, or to defer or transfer registration, email info@usapevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.