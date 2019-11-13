  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

College of San Mateo won a basketball game last week for the first time in 37 years. The Bulldogs opened the 53rd annual Gladiator Classic Basketball Tournament at Chabot College Thursday with a 94-89 win over College of Alameda.

San Mateo had ended the 1982-83 season with an 18-game losing streak before dropping the program.

CSM (1-3) started 0-3 this season to lengthen that streak to 21 games.

That all ended on Nov. 5 under new coach Mike Marcial. Bobby Arenas led six San Mateo freshmen in double figures with 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

CSM’s previous win came on Dec. 21, 1982, over Diablo Valley College.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments