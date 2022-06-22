Half Moon Bay High School Cougar alumna Chloe Moffitt has had one hell of a softball season this year with the Bulldogs, but when she graduated from high school in 2020 she wasn’t even sure she’d be able to play in college.
“The minute the world went on lockdown, I was so nervous for what was going to happen next,” said Moffitt in an email to the Review. “But I wasn’t going to let that affect my mental and physical preparation while being on lockdown. I took a lot of time and focused on myself by staying in shape and still doing my everyday softball drills to keep myself in a groove so I was ready to play college softball.”
Moffitt ended up deciding to go to community college for two years before transitioning out. She reached out to College of San Mateo head coach Nicole Borg, who saw her potential from day one.
“(She’s) a very strong athlete with a ton of ability,” she said in an email to the Review. “She can pitch, play a position, run and hit. She’s an all-around athlete who I believed would make our program better.”
Borg was proven right when Moffitt led the team from the mound to become the Bulldogs first-ever female sports team to win a state title and the first College of San Mateo team in 60 years to win a state title.
“I still can’t believe it actually happened,” said Borg. “We’ve been there so often and have come so close. The more you get there, the more pressure you feel to actually win it … This championship has made its mark in the history books at CSM.”
On the last day of the 100th year of sports competition for College of San Mateo, the Bulldogs produced a storybook finale. They also became the first California Community College Athletic Association large team champion in any sport when they defeated Sierra College, 8-1, in the title game of the 2022 championship tournament at Bakersfield College.
“The adversity that this group faces was unmatched compared to any other team I’ve coached at CSM,” said Borg. “Coming off of two years where playoffs didn’t exist, we had players that were set on winning a championship.”
The Bulldogs had a five-run first inning to take an early lead and never looked back. Along with a strong performance on the mound, Moffitt scored twice and collected three RBIs to help secure the championship.
“There were so many thoughts and emotions going through my head,” said Moffitt. “It felt so surreal, it felt like there was this weight just lifted right off the shoulders and we could finally let loose and take it all in for what it was worth, and to embrace that all of the hard work really did pay off in the long run.”
Moffitt was named First Team All League and finished the season with a perfect 22-0 season pitching record and .316 batting average.
“Chloe had to really focus and dial into her pitcher's mentality this season,” said Borg. “There were really good days and some bad days. That’s the life of a pitcher. I saw a lot of growth in her mentally, especially this season.”
While this season she distinguished herself on the mound, she actually used to be known as more of a hitter. Her freshman year she was named a First Team All American utility player. Along with the Bulldogs 27-0 season freshman year, she also held the record for the most home runs hit in the Junior College conference.
“This season sure was an eye-opener for me and what I am capable of on the mound,” said Moffitt. “My first season at CSM I was hardly ever in the circle. I was strictly hitting and rotating out at first base. This past season, I was throwing every other game and hitting here and there as well.
“Keeping my focus while pitching came a lot easier to me this past season than it ever has before in all of my years of playing,” she wrote.
Up next, Moffitt will be playing Division 1 softball at Oregon State University. When looking back at her years of playing and coaching softball on the coast, she said it’s because of this community that she has achieved so much success, whether it be friends and family or her mentor Naomi Patridge.
