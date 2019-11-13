For the second time in three meets at the famous Crystal Springs cross-country course, the Half Moon Bay High School team put forth stellar performances at the Peninsula Athletic League championships on Saturday morning.
Claire Yerby led the Cougars with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes flat on the 2.95-mile course. Teammate Kendall Mansukhani was not far behind her, finishing fifth in 19:19. Sequoia’s Yvonne Brien Miller continued to impress, winning her second consecutive race at Crystal Springs in 18:21.
The Cougars had strong performances that were just shy of a podium. The team finished fourth with 99 points, one point behind third-place Menlo Atherton. Jayda Bodas finished 20th in 20:48, her first top-20 result in a PAL meet this season. Olivia Foster finished 30th in 21:22, Natalie Curthoys was 40th in 21:59, Layne Faust was 48th in 22:35, and Anna Bikle came in 66th in 23:58.
On the boys varsity squad, Charlie Vail and Josh Warner-Carey led the way to a third-place team result with 99 points, behind Carlmont and Woodside. Vail was 10th overall in 16:43. It was his best result at a PAL meet this season. Warner-Carey was not far behind, coming in 13th in 16:49.
Kenny Jones and Kohei Tanaka finished together, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. It’s an impressive result for Jones and his best of the season. Erik Garcia was 31st in 17:29. Owen Wooliever 34th in 17:32, Arthur McKenzie was 35th in 17:33.
In the boys open race, the team put four runners inside the top-15, coming in second with 66 points. Moss Michaelson was fourth in 18:01, Taro Tanaka was seventh in 18:13, Fernando Ramirez was 10th in 18:31 and Miles Rogers came in 13th in 18:47.
Half Moon Bay will race once more at Crystal Springs this Saturday in the Central Coast Section championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.