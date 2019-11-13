  1. Home
XC
Members of the Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity cross-country team, at right, run downhill at the Crystal Springs course on Saturday. Photo courtesy Kimberlie Mansukhani

For the second time in three meets at the famous Crystal Springs cross-country course, the Half Moon Bay High School team put forth stellar performances at the Peninsula Athletic League championships on Saturday morning. 

Claire Yerby led the Cougars with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes flat on the 2.95-mile course. Teammate Kendall Mansukhani was not far behind her, finishing fifth in 19:19. Sequoia’s Yvonne Brien Miller continued to impress, winning her second consecutive race at Crystal Springs in 18:21. 

The Cougars had strong performances that were just shy of a podium. The team finished fourth with 99 points, one point behind third-place Menlo Atherton. Jayda Bodas finished 20th in 20:48, her first top-20 result in a PAL meet this season. Olivia Foster finished 30th in 21:22, Natalie Curthoys was 40th in 21:59, Layne Faust was 48th in 22:35, and Anna Bikle came in 66th in 23:58. 

On the boys varsity squad, Charlie Vail and Josh Warner-Carey led the way to a third-place team result with 99 points, behind Carlmont and Woodside. Vail was 10th overall in 16:43. It was his best result at a PAL meet this season. Warner-Carey was not far behind, coming in 13th in 16:49. 

Kenny Jones and Kohei Tanaka finished together, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. It’s an impressive result for Jones and his best of the season. Erik Garcia was 31st in 17:29. Owen Wooliever 34th in 17:32, Arthur McKenzie was 35th in 17:33. 

In the boys open race, the team put four runners inside the top-15, coming in second with 66 points. Moss Michaelson was fourth in 18:01, Taro Tanaka was seventh in 18:13, Fernando Ramirez was 10th in 18:31 and Miles Rogers came in 13th in 18:47. 

Half Moon Bay will race once more at Crystal Springs this Saturday in the Central Coast Section championships.

