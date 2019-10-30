The Half Moon Bay varsity cross-country team traveled to Southern California for one of its largest races of the season on Friday, the 72nd annual Mount San Antonio College Invitational. Seniors Kendall Mansukhani and Claire Yerby finished in the top 10 in the highly competitive D4 Individual Sweepstakes 3-mile race.
Mansukhani finished fifth in 18 minutes, 50 seconds, two places ahead of Yerby, who came across in 19:14.
Half Moon Bay girls finished fourth overall, out of 15 teams, with 130 points. Portola won with 78 points.
Sophomore Jayda Bodas finished in 22:23, followed by Layne Faust in 22:24, Olivia Foster in 22:24, and Natalie Curthoys in 22:25.
The boys team had several strong performances to earn third place, out of 16 teams, with 132 points in the D3-D5 varsity race. South Torrance took the team victory with 80 points. Senior Charlie Vail finished ninth out of 121 runners in 17:20. The rest of the Cougars spread out.
Kohei Tanaka was 19th in 17:44, Josh Warner-Carey was 24th in 17:49, Kenny Jones was 43rd in 18:16, Owen Wooliever was 44th in 18:17, and Thomas Hurrell came across 49th in 18:26.
Friday
Boys varsity football
Half Moon Bay 42
Sequoia 13
Led by Nohea Sharp’s three touchdowns, the Cougars handled the Ravens, 42-13. They remain undefeated on the season.
Boys varsity soccer
Pescadero 4
Contra Costa Christian 1
Juan Lopez scored two goals, Yahir Gomez scored one and senior goalie Marcelo Perez ran from the goal box to kick a penalty kick to score the last goal in a decisive win.
Thursday
Girls varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3
South San Francisco 1
The Coastside team beat the heat and South San Francisco High School in their last home match of the season, 3-1. Friends and family gathered for a celebration of the seniors on the team, Caroline Benson, Yovanna Conde-Cocletzi and Susy Gutierrez, prior to the match.
Annie Steger had 10 aces and 12 kills. Alexis Garcia added nine kills. Susy Gutierrez capped her volleyball career with 18 digs.
Junior varsity volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
South San Francisco 0
The Cougar team league record moves to 13-0 and 24-5 overall.
The first set had the Cougars start with an early lead and never give it up. The second set started more closely with the teams trading points early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.