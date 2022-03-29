Three years ago, many El Granada residents made their voices heard when county officials threatened to remove an illegal pump track made with hand tools at Quarry Park. A barrage of bikers and residents pleaded for the pump track to remain.
The discussions prompted the county to develop plans for an entirely new permitted track, one with all the bells and whistles they could afford.
Last week, the years-long effort hit a key milestone when the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a bid for the new recreation area in El Granada’s landmark park.
American Ramp Co. was awarded a contract to not exceed $322,000. According to the county, the total construction cost is expected to be a little more than $275,000. With its “rider-owned, community-driven” ethos, the company has built a range of action sports facilities, from multimillion-dollar skateparks to single-lane pump tracks, since its inception in 1998. Its proposal was significantly cheaper ($272,000) than the bid from Santa Cruz Mountain Trail Stewards ($470,000).
The Granada Community Services District is contributing $100,000 in construction costs for the project, and the San Mateo County Parks Foundation is pitching in $11,500. The rest will come from the San Mateo County Midcoast Parks Development Fund, which is earmarked for acquiring and developing parks in the unincorporated Midcoast.
In November 2020, a majority of participants selected a “flying-x” design presented by consultants that became the blueprint for the track. The project has involved ongoing feedback with El Granada residents and has received strong support from GCSD, the Midcoast Community Council and the Coastside Mountain Bikers Club.
County Parks opened the project for bid in January with plans to award the contract in February. Construction is expected to begin in May or June and be complete by the end of July. However, the timeline for the development has been delayed repeatedly. When the project schedule was initially unveiled before the pandemic, construction was expected to be finished in January 2021. It was further pushed back again in October 2021 while the county removed hazardous eucalyptus trees from the park.
