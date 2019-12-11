  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

On Friday, the Half Moon Bay High School boys wrestling team competed in the largest Peninsula tournament it’s hosted in a dozen years. And the Cougars finished fourth out of 52 teams.

At 285 pounds, Caspian Grabowski won in overtime to capture first place. He was voted Most Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the tourney.

Bryan Thorne upset second and third seeds at 160 pounds to take second place. Tommy Sendino pinned his way to the finals but lost a tough match to a top-ranked North Coast Section wrestler at 106 pounds. He finished second.

At 126 pounds, Fernando Diaz-Marquez placed fourth, keeping his consecutive tournament medal streak going. Eddy Lopez wrestled in a bracket loaded with top-ranked athletes and placed fourth at 182. And, at 132 pounds, Bo Volynsky-Krug lost his first match but won the rest to be the consolation champ.

 

Saturday

Boys varsity basketball

Carmel 75

Half Moon Bay 63

The Cougars faced their biggest challenge in this young season at Carmel High, home of the defending Central Coast Section Division IV champions.

Mykola Ediger got loose in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his 17 points; Sean Kennedy’s perimeter scoring (10 second half, 12 total on 5-of-7) was also a huge factor in keeping Half Moon Bay within striking distance.

 

Friday

Girls wrestling

The Cougars had twice as many athletes on the mat as any other school at the Peninsula wrestling tournament they hosted on Friday. They finished atop the heap.

Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores (160) and Nataly Gijon (235) both finished first. Carmen Ramirez, Leonor Sarabia, Esmeralda Mendez-Nuno and Socorro Aguilar all finished second in their respective divisions.

Girls varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 57

Lowell 52

The Cougars overcame a slow start with a dominating second half. The Cougars finished the week with a 3-1 record, including two victories over teams that competed in the NorCal state tournament last season.

Boys varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 64

Pacific Grove 53

The Cougars shot 46 percent from the field and 5-for-17 from 3-point range to defeat a strong Monterey Peninsula team.

Mykola Ediger made 8 fourth-quarter points and Ben McKnight finished with 15. Coaches credited team defense for the win.

 

Thursday

Girls varsity basketball

Mills 65

Half Moon Bay 38

The Cougars started out slow and couldn’t recover from a 26-7 first-quarter deficit.

 

Dec. 4

Girls varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 55

Pacific Bay Christian 24

With another strong defensive second half, the Cougars beat Pacific Bay Christian to improve to 2-0 early in the season.

Pacific Bay Christian scored from deep with four 3-pointers in the first half. However, in the second half, Half Moon Bay’s defense created easy baskets. As a result, Pacific Bay was limited to 10 second-half points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments