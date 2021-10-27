The Half Moon Bay High School Athletic Department is holding a winter sports informational meeting for students and families at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The meeting will be held virtually.
All students interested in or planning to play a winter sport need to attend, school officials say. Winter sports include soccer, wrestling, basketball and dance.
To access the Zoom link visit hmbhsathletics.com.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.