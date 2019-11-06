The Half Moon Bay High School varsity volleyball team, the No. 10 seed in the Central Coast Section Division 4 Championships, advanced out of the first round with a 3-0 sweep over No. 10 Design Tech on Saturday.
The Cougars, now 15-13 on the season, won 25-13, 25-21, 25-20. Their quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Harbor happened on Tuesday evening, after the Review’s print deadline.
Annie Steger had seven aces, eight digs and 22 assists on Saturday. Sarah Hawkins had eight kills; Shea Wakasa had seven kills.
Oct. 29
JV volleyball
Half Moon Bay 2
Sequoia 1
The Cougars junior varsity volleyball team finished up its season with an exciting and hard-fought win over the Sequoia Ravens in a rowdy Sequoia gym. This cemented an undefeated league season of 14-0 and an overall record of 25-5 for the Cougars.
The first set started with the Cougars taking an immediate lead, surging ahead 13-5. Then the Ravens started chipping away at the lead, with a series of serving errors on the Cougar side making it difficult to close out the game. However, the Cougars continued to push forward and closed out the first set 25-22.
The Ravens took the second set, 25-22. As the third set began, it was clear that the Cougars had the edge as Half Moon Bay pushed to an immediate 12-4 lead.
The Ravens put up a valiant effort but in the end the Cougars proved to be too much and closed out the set and the match, 15-8.
Offensive standouts for the Cougars were Joey Vetrone with three aces and 13 assists, Mayah Johnson with two aces and four kills, and Madelyn Mullins with three aces and one kill. The defense was led by Mikaela Sendino with 17 digs.
