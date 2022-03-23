The Half Moon Bay High School baseball team was looking at a tough game on the afternoon of March 16, down 2-0 heading to its first at-bat against San Francisco University High School, but the boys didn’t let that discourage them.
Without missing a beat, the Cougars answered back. William Moffitt took first on a walk, and was sent home on the next at-bat by a double from Trevor Coruccini. Kai Zanette stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, after a walk for Aidan Vazquez, and sent Coruccini home with a grounder to center field.
Ryan Harrington took the mound to start the second inning and proceeded to pitch two consecutive scoreless innings, with the help of the defense.
In the second inning, the boys kept the ball rolling. Gavin Giacotto scored on a Jared Mettam single, and Moffitt scored on a groundout in the third inning.
Devin Costa entered to pitch the fourth and fifth innings, letting in just one run in the fourth. San Francisco scored again on a lead-off walk in the fifth, tying the game, 4-4.
Liam Harrington stepped up to pitch in the next inning, securing two shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Tied at the bottom of the seventh, Mettam kicked off the inning with a single, before stealing his way into a scoring position.
The pressure was on again for Zanette when, with two outs and two strikes, he connected with the ball, sending it up the middle and sending Mettam home for a 5-4 victory.
Up next, the Cougars will take on The Harker School at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Harker, 3800 Blackford Ave., San Jose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.