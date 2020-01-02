The Half Moon Bay boys varsity basketball team triumphed over Mountain View, 42-39, on Saturday night to win the championship in the Aptos Tournament.
Mykola Ediger paced the team early with seven in the first quarter, including an uncontested three with 7 seconds left to make it 13-14 at the end of the first.
The Cougars had trouble shooting the ball, but their defense kept them in the game. A 10-2 run in the fourth quarter put them on top.
Mykola Ediger was named the tournament MVP, and Ben McKnight was named to the all-tournament team.
Friday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 64
Saratoga 49
Mike Hourani started the early Cougar offense by scoring the first five points of the game, followed by Mykola Ediger with a trio of interior baskets in and around the paint and four points from Ben McKnight to end the first quarter 17-12. The Cougars never looked back.
Half Moon Bay was led with 19 from Ediger, 13 from Hourani, and 12 from Ben McKnight, who also had 10 rebounds. Lukas Meighen scored seven, to go along with six rebounds, half on the offensive glass.
Thursday
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 61
Pioneer, San Jose 50
Ben McKnight did everything but scoot down the chimney in helping to provide Half Moon Bay High School with a win on the day after Christmas. He finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.
He made three consecutive lay-ups to right the ship after a slow start to the first quarter. Mykola Ediger added 14 to go along with seven boards and four assists.
Eleven Cougars got playing time in the victory, the first game of a tourney hosted by Aptos High School.
