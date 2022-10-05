Carly Hilvert is no stranger to Half Moon Bay aquatics, having swum with Mavericks Swimming Association since she was 9 years old, and having played water polo and competed on the swim team at Half Moon Bay High School.
Now the recent graduate from University of California, Davis, is back on the coast and heading the boys water polo program at the high school.
“It’s great being back at the pool,” said Hilvert. “I basically grew up here. It’s nice to be around it again, helping the next generation.
“I love water polo, and I love coaching and being able to help these guys get better,” she said.
Hilvert was a swimmer when she took up water polo in 2014, her freshman year at the high school. She remembers seeing the high school kids practice when she was on the Mavericks swim team and was inspired to join.
“Swimming, it was like air for me, just being on the water,” she said. “So when I found another water sport, I figured I’d give it a try.”
The swimming aspect was an easy transition for Hilvert, but she said the play was a little overwhelming before she got her legs under her. She joined a club team in Burlingame to get some extra play time, and pretty soon she was hooked.
“The more you play, the more you pick it up,” she said.
More than halfway through this season with a 7-1 record, things are looking good for Hilvert and the team.
“They’re all really great kids, and they’re having a good time,” she said. “They’re extremely motivated. They didn’t do as well as they wanted to last season, so they’re working really hard, and they’re working together.”
On Thursday, the Cougars secured an overwhelming 21-8 victory over Capuchino High School. Brian Booher had a strong performance in goal, and Half Moon Bay’s offense was led by Wyatt Brians who scored eight goals. Pete Hessen contributed six goals, Vance Islander, Jacob Goldstein, and Brennan Higaki each contributed two, and Sam Fisher scored once to seal the Mustangs fate.
The boys will challenge Woodside Priory at 4 p.m. today at Priory. ▪
