Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball player Alli Dioli rained 3-pointers inside the Oceana High gymnasium on Friday night and, as a result, rained on a parade of Terra Nova High seniors who were celebrated for their efforts through the years. The Cougars won 42-23 before a raucous rivalry crowd on a neutral court thus ruining senior night for the Tigers.
The Cougar boys also led their nightcap from the start, extended their lead to 28 at the half and held on for a 71-58 victory.
For her part, Dioli finished with 30 points, including eight 3-pointers leading the Cougars to a 16-8 overall record. They finish the Peninsula Athletic League North season in first place at 11-1.
It was an act Terra Nova Coach Kawann Summerville had seen before. And he seemed perfectly happy to be seeing it for the last time. Before the game, before sharing touching memories of seasons spent with his own seniors, he called Dioli to center court.
“She’s been a nightmare for years,” he said with a grin. Summerville noted that Dioli overcame an devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury to star as a senior. “Her perseverance is something I admire.”
Summerville looked the opponents’ star in the eye and said, “You are one hell of a player.”
How good is she? Through three quarters, she was the only Cougar to score and still Half Moon Bay led by 11.
Dioli had help, even if you had to look down the scoresheet. Junior Sarah Quosig did all the things a coach wants. She had three points but nine rebounds, including three in the first two minutes of the game to help the Cougars to a lead. She also tallied six steals. Emily Lunasin found the net in the fourth quarter, finishing with five points.
