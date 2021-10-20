The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity tennis team fell to Burlingame High School, 7-0, in a tough matchup on Thursday at Half Moon Bay High School.
“It’s been a good season,” said Half Moon Bay head coach Harriet Ragozin. “Our matches have been really good. We play in the upper division, so our opponents are quite good, but I think it’s been a great season. We focus on the things they can control, and they can’t control the outcome of the match. We focus on how hard they work and whether they are getting better.”
In singles, top seed Charlotte Ragozin lost in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.
“It was a tough match, but I think I played well,” she said. “She attacked my second serve, which is not always adequate against the really good opponents we face. I like being the top seed because my opponents are really good and it’s a fun challenge. The No. 1s for the other schools are very strong players, but I like being challenged.”
Also in singles, Emma Sprankle lost, 6-2 6-2, and Nora Lynch lost, 6-1, 6-0. Stephanie Spencer put up a strong fight but fell to Izzy Kossar, 6-3, 7-6.
Doubles teams Joey Collins and Bela Davila fell, 6-1, 6-3, and Scarlett Glazebrook and Jessica Perez Rubio also fell in two sets. Paige Coffman and Audrey Rock lost, 6-1, 6-1, in their matchup against the Panthers.
“I think we played a lot better in the end,” said Rock. “In the beginning, we had to figure them out.”
Coffman and Audrey put up a strong defensive performance against Burlingame's tough shots.
“We were really quick on our feet and we had a lot of long-lasting points,” said Coffman. “I think when we are focused we do really well. After making a mistake we let it go and move on to the next point.”
After their matches were rescheduled last fall to the spring due to COVID-19, the girls are happy to be back and playing in a regularly scheduled season.
“It’s been great this season,” said Ragozin. “Our team is really big and it’s nice we’re able to have everybody.”
