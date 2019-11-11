In the waning seconds of Half Moon Bay High School’s final regular season football game, a 39-7 victory at Terra Nova High School on a foggy Friday night, coaches and players stepped onto the field to celebrate. Cougar Coach Keith Holden glanced behind him just in time to see his athletes dump the entire water cooler on his back.
The annual “Skull Game” ends with the winning team presented with a replicated sabretooth tiger skull. It’s a tradition that has been in place for decades. Last year, Terra Nova came out on top, 28-15, to end the regular season. The year before that, the Cougars won, 41-9. That kind of back and forth is key to the rivalry, Holden explained.
“I’m just proud of our football program and what we’ve done,” Holden said. “There was a time when the skull was out of reach. The early 2000s, it wasn’t a rivalry.”
The win over Terra Nova (6-4) solidified an already stellar season for Half Moon Bay, which finished 10-0 in the PAL Ocean Division for the second time in three years.
The repertoire of William Moffitt was on full display. The sophomore quarterback ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more, once to Tristan Hofmann and another one to Nohea Sharp. He ran in the first two scores of the game. But the play that arguably caused the most clamor on the sidelines came at the very end, when he juked several defensive backs and broke multiple tackles for an impressive and shifty 20-yard score to make it a 39-0 game. The defense was impressive again, only giving up one touchdown to wide receiver Mateo Jimenez in the final minute of the game.
“I know he’s a sophomore, but he plays like he’s a senior,” Holden said. “He’s super competitive, and in everything he does, he’s pretty level headed.”
The skull was as good as won in the final minutes of the third quarter. Connor Quosig had put the Cougars up 20-0 with a 30-yard fumble recovery and score to end the first half. The Cougars then delivered a backbreaking sequence to essentially seal the win over the Tigers in just three plays.
After chewing up a ton of clock on offense, Hofmann burst free for a 40-yard score on a pass from Moffitt. Though they missed the two-point conversion, the Cougars recovered the ball on the kickoff, at the Tiger 28-yard line. On the first play of that drive, Moffitt fired a pass to Sharp over coverage on the right sideline, and Sharp took it all the way to the end zone to put the Cougars up 32-0.
Now the Cougars look ahead to stiffer competition in the CCS playoffs. Fans will soon find out whether Half Moon Bay can overcome Division 1 competition the way it steamrolled through the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.