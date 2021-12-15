Support the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball program by participating in the second annual virtual 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer event.

During the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 you can choose a time and day to complete the race. You can run, walk, skip or rollerblade the 5- or 10-kilometer event. After completion, just send in a photo of yourself wearing your racing bib and race time to basketballfromthecoast@yahoo.com.

The team will be running the 5-kilometer race together on Jan. 1 and invites participants to join them. Participants will also receive a race T-shirt.

Race registration costs $45 per person. All funds raised go directly to the girls basketball program to help pay for equipment, tournament fees and gear.

To register or for more information, email basketballfromthecoast@yahoo.com.

— Emma Spaeth

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories