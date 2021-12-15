Support the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball program by participating in the second annual virtual 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer event.
During the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 you can choose a time and day to complete the race. You can run, walk, skip or rollerblade the 5- or 10-kilometer event. After completion, just send in a photo of yourself wearing your racing bib and race time to basketballfromthecoast@yahoo.com.
The team will be running the 5-kilometer race together on Jan. 1 and invites participants to join them. Participants will also receive a race T-shirt.
Race registration costs $45 per person. All funds raised go directly to the girls basketball program to help pay for equipment, tournament fees and gear.
To register or for more information, email basketballfromthecoast@yahoo.com.
— Emma Spaeth
