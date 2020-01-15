The Half Moon Bay varsity boys basketball team crushed the South San Francisco Warriors, 79-44, on Jan. 8. The Cougars (9-4, 2-0 PAL), who have been on a roll, ensured the outcome was never in doubt with extended scoring runs, strong defense and dominant rebounding.
The game featured scoring from 16 Cougar players, with starters sitting for the fourth quarter. Scoring was again led by Mykola Ediger (17 points on 7-of-14 shooting), Lukas Meighen (12 points, 5 of 9), Mike Hourani (9, and good on his first four shots), Ben McKnight (8 points, 4 of 7), and Sean Kennedy (7, 2 of 4), and four each from Owen Wooliever and Oscar Valencia.
Game highlights included Mykola Ediger’s spinning turnaround floater through three defenders to make it 9-2 on consecutive buckets.
Friday
Varsity boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 78
Oceana 18
In Pacifica, the Cougar boys handily beat the overmatched Sharks. Half Moon Bay’s defensive effort got off to a great start, causing a Sharks shot clock violation as Coach John Parsons dialed up a full-court press out of the gate to slow the Sharks’ speedy guards. The Cougars defensive energy continued for the duration and limited Oceana to 18 points in the game.
The story of the night was the shooting of Sean Kennedy. He rained down shots in the third quarter, including a quintet of 3-pointers and 6-of-8 shooting in the just under six minutes he played in the quarter. At one point, Kennedy made five shots in a row as Mike Hourani and Owen Wooliever made sure to find the hot hand.
Varsity boys soccer
Half Moon Bay 2
Sequoia 1
The Cougars got their first win of the season. The first half was a evenly played match with no score. In the second, Half Moon Bay created a few scoring chances and capitalized with two goals.
Julian de Jesus and Sebastian Anguiano both scored unassisted goals.
Thursday
JV girls soccer
Half Moon Bay 4
Mills 0
The junior varsity girls soccer team beat Mills in Millbrae.
Half Moon Bay struck first, with Alex Lourenco pouncing on a loose ball in the box and slamming it into the back of the net in the 15th minute. In the second half, the Cougars scored again in the 50th minute with Ashley Owen hammering home a rebound from Laura Montezuma’s long-range shot.
Ashley Owen scored again in the 60th minute, finishing from a corner kick. Lourenco scored her second of the night with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 65th minute.
Wednesday
Girls varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 61
South San Francisco 46
The Cougars (10-2, 1-0 PAL) beat South San Francisco High School in what was a physical and non-Cougar pace. With South San Francisco sitting back in a zone for almost the entire game, the Cougars relied on their basketball intelligence, patience and skill set to methodically break down the
zone. This style of basketball uncovered another level of
the potential of this year's
team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.