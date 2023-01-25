Five minutes is a long time to go scoreless in a high school basketball game. But that’s what happened to the Terra Nova High School varsity boys team after Half Moon Bay clamped down defensively midway through the second quarter on Friday night.
The tide turned after a Tigers player was ejected for a flagrant foul on Half Moon Bay’s star player. With 5 minutes and 4 seconds left before halftime and the Cougars up four points, Terra Nova senior center Mason Mini and Half Moon Bay junior forward Jaeden Hutchins jostled for position in the paint with a loose shot in the air. It was standard, physical basketball that both teams expected and executed in the first half. That is, until Mini picked up the 6-foot-7 Hutchins from behind, arms wrapped around his waist, and threw him backward onto the ground.
The benches and crowd erupted on all sides of the gymnasium. After the altercations settled and players went back to their sidelines, the referees issued Mini a flagrant foul and ejected him from the game. At that point, Half Moon Bay led 13-9. They then scored the next 15 points unanswered, and Terra Nova scored just one layup after Mini’s ejection only seconds before halftime.
“That was a turning point for us,” said Cougar head coach John Parsons. “We knew they were going to come out and be physical, so we told our guys to be mentally strong and prepared for anything. And they responded well.”
The Cougars' offense (9-6, 5-0 PAL) exploded, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half, sealing the deal early against rival Terra Nova (8-6, 1-2 PAL) in a 62-28 blow out. By Parsons’ math, it was Half Moon Bay’s 37th consecutive Peninsula Athletic League North Division win, a streak dating back to the 2018-2019 season.
Hutchins finished with a game high 22 points, including two dunks that got the home crowd out of their seats. Senior point guard Drew Dorwin scored 13 points with four 3-pointers in the second half. For Terra Nova, junior forward Vinny Smith led the Tigers with 7 points.
“We knew if we get too emotional it works as a detriment, so I thought we did a good job of playing hard and aggressively but staying focused at the same time,” Parsons said.
