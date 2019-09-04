Half Moon Bay High School Cougar football is back, and, if Friday’s season opener is any indication, the duo to watch this year will be quarterback William Moffitt and running back Tristan Hofmann.
In the first game since moving down to the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division, the Half Moon Bay varsity rolled past the Jefferson Grizzlies, 38-14, under the Friday night lights.
In the sophomore quarterback’s varsity debut, Moffitt rushed for two touchdowns and looked poised while doing so. Hofmann had three rushing touchdowns, including the first two of the game.
After the first quarter score of 7-6, Half Moon Bay scored 31 unanswered points, including 21 in the second quarter.
The Cougars couldn’t have asked for better field position after the first play of the second quarter. On fourth down, the ball was snapped over the head of Jefferson’s punter and well into the Grizzlies side of the field. The Cougars took possession on the 9-yard line. On third-and-2, Hofmann scored on a 6-yard run for his second touchdown of the game. Moffitt hit Sam Lowings open in the middle of the end zone for the 2-point conversion.
Cade Duncan had a solid game, putting pressure on Jefferson quarterback Felix Luna Jr., and making a difficult 25-yard catch with a defender draped over him on third down in the second quarter. His play kept the drive alive long enough for Moffitt to run up the left side for a 9-yard score two plays later.
“I feel like he was fine. He did everything he was supposed to, made the reads he was supposed to, and threw the ball well,” head coach Keith Holden said of Moffitt. “He’s a focused kid.”
Another bad punt by the Grizzlies gave Half Moon Bay excellent field position inside the 15-yard line. Connor Quosig cut inside on third-and-10 to keep the play going, then Moffitt ran up the middle for his second touchdown, making it a 29-6 game before halftime.
Holden was pleased with the win, but emphasized the importance of playing better.
“It’s part of the process. It’s the first game, but I felt like we were a bit sloppy assignment-wise,” Holden said. “It’s first-game jitters, and we got a bunch of young players. I’ve seen these guys play better, and I know they can play better.”
