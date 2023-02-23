It seems it doesn’t matter how many good players are in the gym, eventually, if the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team is in town, all eyes turn to No. 34 in white and orange. That was certainly the case on Thursday night as Cougar senior Alli Dioli turned heads in double overtime of the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinal tilt with a game Notre Dame-Belmont squad.
The Cougars beat the Tigers 54-51 after two extra periods to advance to Saturday’s championship game with the winner of the Menlo School-The Kings Academy game, which followed the Half Moon Bay victory at Menlo School.
Dioli finished with 36 points and the admiration of opposing coaches. Dioli hit a 3 and buried a pair of clutch free throws in the waning seconds to seal the deal for the Cougars in a see-saw affair.
“It feels so good,” Dioli said as she was surrounded by family and fans after the game. “Unbelievable.”
Dioli said she owes her ability to perform when the game is on the line to her teammates. What was going through her mind when the ball was in her hands in the last minute of a double-overtime playoff game on the road?
“Just to trust myself,” she said. “It really helped that I had all the confidence in the world from my coaches and teammates and I just had to stay true to myself and my game.”
Dioli got help from her teammates, notably Delaney Dorwin. Dorwin scored 7 but she played much bigger than that. She had 15 rebounds and was herself clutch in the final moments of the game. She made two buckets in the final overtime period.
The Cougar girls will play for a CCS Division IV title on Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
