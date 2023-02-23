Victorious in CCS semis

Cougar senior Alli Dioli, No. 34 at left, celebrates victory with her teammates after a dominant performance on Thursday at Menlo School. Clay Lambert / Review

It seems it doesn’t matter how many good players are in the gym, eventually, if the Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball team is in town, all eyes turn to No. 34 in white and orange. That was certainly the case on Thursday night as Cougar senior Alli Dioli turned heads in double overtime of the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinal tilt with a game Notre Dame-Belmont squad.

The Cougars beat the Tigers 54-51 after two extra periods to advance to Saturday’s championship game with the winner of the Menlo School-The Kings Academy game, which followed the Half Moon Bay victory at Menlo School.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories