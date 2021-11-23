After an outstanding season, several of the Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity water polo athletes achieved all-league team honors.
Jess Palmer-Sammons was a unanimous selection for most valuable player of the Ocean Division. Palmer-Sammons averaged more than six goals per game and scored 81 of the team’s 154 goals in the regular season. She scored 101 goals when including the three tournament games the Cougars played and their playoff game against Woodside High School. The athlete also played with the NorCal Aquatics 18-and-under team that won the gold division in the Junior Olympics tournament last summer. The senior will be playing Division III water polo at Macalester College in the fall.
Sydney McGuirk and Holly Quick both received first team honors and Kaylani Guevara made the second team.
— Emma Spaeth
