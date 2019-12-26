Half Moon Bay High School’s varsity football team had a truly dominant season, and this year’s Peninsula Athletic League all-league awards reflected that. The Cougars have 12 students on the all-league roster, seven on defense and five from the offense.
Half Moon Bay went undefeated in its 10 games of league play before losing to Serra High School in the first round of the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs. Thanks to an aggressive running style and suffocating defense, the Cougars outscored opponents 410-102 during the regular season, at one point holding opponents scoreless for three straight games.
Three offensive players earned top honors. Tristan Hofmann was voted by coaches at the division’s Most Valuable Player for his unrelenting physicality as a running back and his first-team-caliber play on the other side of the ball as a linebacker. Hofmann beat out four other nominees for the award. Sophomore quarterback William Moffitt was awarded first-team honors and Offensive Back of the Year. Preston Dimas was Offensive Lineman of the Year.
First-team awards went to linebacker Weston Henry, defensive lineman Robert Lester, offensive lineman Brian Voris, wide receiver Nohea Sharp, tight end and defensive lineman Cade Duncan, and Defensive Back of the Year Connor Quosig. Sam Lowings and Quinn McCauley both made the second team, and defensive lineman Luis Antonio got an honorable mention. The football team should be in good hands for next season. With the exception of Henry, Lester and Duncan, all these players could be back next fall.
Head coach Keith Holden was voted the division’s Coach of the Year. It’s not the first time Holden has been honored as all-league. He was a talented Cougar lineman in his own right. As a Cougar in 1990, he was voted the North Peninsula League Lineman of the Year.
Cross-country: The Half Moon Bay team had a productive season. In late November, the girls team advanced to the state championships. Seniors Claire Yerby and Kendall Mansukhani both earned all-league recognition. Yerby was 28th and Mansukhani was 55th at the state meet. On the boys side, senior frontrunners Charlie Vail and Josh Warner-Carey were recognized with all-league honors.
For the girls water polo team, junior Rachael Jenar made the second-team and senior Jennifer Martuscelli got an honorable mention. For the boys, two seniors took home awards. Nico Simrock made second-team while Andy Vana got an honorable mention.
