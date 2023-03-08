The Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team was headed to the California Interscholastic Federation Regional Division IV basketball finals for a historic game with host Chico on Tuesday night after blazing through the section and regional playoffs.
The game was played after Review print deadlines. For updates, see hmbreview.com.
It is the first time in school history the Cougar boys basketball team has made the NorCal finals. It got there by beating higher-seeded teams in their own home gyms over the course of the last week. The Cougars beat host Hillsdale, 60-48, on Thursday in a game that wasn’t that close and then beat Marin Catholic, 65-60, on Saturday.
Head coach John Parsons said the team is peaking at exactly the right moment.
“We kind of clicked at the right time,” he said. “The cool thing is I think we’re still getting better.”
Parsons noted that the heart of his team is fairly young, with two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors getting significant playing time.
“We didn’t get the majority of our guys healthy until December,” he said.
The team runs through 6-foot-8 junior post Jaeden Hutchins. Hutchins often lives over the rim — delivering demoralizing alley-oop dunks like the one that ended the Hillsdale game on Thursday — but can also hit from distance.
“Jaeden has been phenomenal for us. So much growth and confidence,” Parsons said. “No doubt he is our most impactful player for us. The other team has to game plan for him and that opens up things for other players.”
As a result, sharpshooters like freshman Gio Garduno-Martin and senior Drew Dorwin often find themselves alone beyond the arc with good looks at the basket.
Garduno-Martin is turning heads throughout the Central Coast Section if for no reason other than his tender age.
“The poise and confidence that he plays with does not resemble anything like a freshman,” Parsons said with a chuckle.
Another impact player is senior Dio Lucido, who runs the point. Parsons called Lucido the team’s “unsung hero.”
“He doesn’t put up the stats everyone normally sees, but people who know basketball know how important he is for the team,” the coach said.
The real unsung heroes of the team may just be the fans that flood over Highway 92 and through the Devil’s Slide tunnels for every away game. Cougar fans filled the stands at Hillsdale and then at Marin Catholic. They don’t just attend; they are loud. Cougar fans were several decibels louder than host fans all last week. The Marin Catholic game announcer even noted that he couldn’t remember having more fans in the opposing team's stands before.
Many Cougar fans will surely make the trek all the way to Chico for Tuesday night’s finals.
“It’s incredible to see so many of our fans in the stands,” Parsons
