The Half Moon Bay High School varsity baseball team improved to 4-0 on March 3 by beating a strong St. Ignatius squad, 6-3, in a home game.

The Cougars used timely hitting and aggressive base-running to get the win.

Pitcher Josh Dybalski pitched three shutout innings, allowing only one base runner while recording five strikeouts. Casildo Guevara was a star defensively in centerfield.

Friday

Girls varsity softball

Half Moon Bay 8

El Camino 0

Senior Abby Claudius was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and sophomore Emily Seva was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Together the pair accounted for most of the offense.

Burlingame 13

Half Moon Bay 0

The Cougars couldn’t get anything going at the plate in the home game.

Thursday

Boys JV baseball

Half Moon Bay 16

S. San Francisco 0

P.J. Modena had a four-RBI day to lead a Cougar rout at home. Half Moon Bay had an 11-run first inning.

March 3

Boys varsity tennis

Half Moon Bay 4

Sequoia 3

The Half Moon Bay varsity boys tennis team finished first at Sequoia on March 3.

Phineas Lehan, Brian Booher and Van Alexander won singles matches. The

duo of Dante Rogers and

Calvin George also got a victory.

Boys JV baseball

Half Moon Bay 7

St. Ignatius 3

Liam Harrington got the start and went five solid innings to get the win. Jose

Zabala had three hits in four at-bats. 

