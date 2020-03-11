The Half Moon Bay High School varsity baseball team improved to 4-0 on March 3 by beating a strong St. Ignatius squad, 6-3, in a home game.
The Cougars used timely hitting and aggressive base-running to get the win.
Pitcher Josh Dybalski pitched three shutout innings, allowing only one base runner while recording five strikeouts. Casildo Guevara was a star defensively in centerfield.
Friday
Girls varsity softball
Half Moon Bay 8
El Camino 0
Senior Abby Claudius was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and sophomore Emily Seva was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Together the pair accounted for most of the offense.
Burlingame 13
Half Moon Bay 0
The Cougars couldn’t get anything going at the plate in the home game.
Thursday
Boys JV baseball
Half Moon Bay 16
S. San Francisco 0
P.J. Modena had a four-RBI day to lead a Cougar rout at home. Half Moon Bay had an 11-run first inning.
March 3
Boys varsity tennis
Half Moon Bay 4
Sequoia 3
The Half Moon Bay varsity boys tennis team finished first at Sequoia on March 3.
Phineas Lehan, Brian Booher and Van Alexander won singles matches. The
duo of Dante Rogers and
Calvin George also got a victory.
Boys JV baseball
Half Moon Bay 7
St. Ignatius 3
Liam Harrington got the start and went five solid innings to get the win. Jose
Zabala had three hits in four at-bats.
