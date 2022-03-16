The Half Moon Bay High School track was packed on March 9 when the Cougars hosted a Peninsula Athletic League quad meet against Hillsdale High School, Woodside High School and Terra Nova High School.
The varsity boys finished in third, just one point behind Terra Nova with 51 points to the Tigers’ 52 points. Woodside earned 63 points.
The varsity girls finished with 32 points, behind Hillsdale, Woodside and Terra Nova.
Event victories for the Cougars came from Kamryn Lamprecht with a 53.12 finish in the girls 300-meter varsity hurdles. Eva Anderson finished in third place in the same race at 1:00.88.
Jamie Bikle, Deia Kerseg, Belinda Morales and Natalie Curthoys finished in second through fifth place in the varsity girls 1600-meter run, and Audrey Collins finished in second in the girls varsity high jump.
Leading the varsity boys was Connor Kalos with two top-three finishes, earning third place in the 400-meter dash at 54.94, and second in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.92.
Zeke Syme contributed a second-place finish in the high jump and third-place finish in the long jump. Ethan Gustin and Samson Volynsky-Krug followed in third and fourth place in the varsity high jump.
Up next, the runners will compete in the Christopher Garlic Invitational on Saturday in Gilroy, and the Dublin Distance Fiesta at Dublin High School.
